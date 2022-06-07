Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former governors of Akwa-Ibom and Ogun States, Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun respectively, and former Speaker House of Representatives, Demeji Bankole, have stepped down for former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Delivering their speech at the manifesto at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Abuja, the quartets claimed that though they possess the qualities to represent the country but have to sacrifice it for Asiwaju.