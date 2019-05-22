Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is now the new the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum

Similarly, Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal is now the new Deputy Chairman of the forum.

Fayemi’s emergence came late this evening by consensus

His tenure in office is expected to start this June 2019 and end in 2021.

He was nominated for the position by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai and was seconded by the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Tambuwal on his part, was nominated by the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and seconded by his Ondo State counterpart, Romiti Akeredolu.

The outgoing NGF Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, of Zamfara State made the announcement after two hours of their meeting.

In his remark, Fayemi said he and his deputy were happy with their emergence via consensus.

He promised to build on the string of successes the forum which started with Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State had garnered over the years.

He said they would together build on the strong partnership with the Federal government which Yari had established.

He promised that together, they would represent Nigeria, regardless of party affiliations and ensure that the partnership with the Federal government, legislature and development partners is made stronger in the best interest of all Nigerians.