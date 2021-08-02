From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has appointed the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Justice Salisu Garba as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute.

He takes over from Justice Rosaline Bozimo whose tenure ended on July 31, 2021.

Justice Garba, who hails from Katsina State, was appointed by the Board of Governors of the Institute headed by the Chief Judge of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, at its meeting held on July 15, 2021.

He is due for retirement as the Chief Judge of the FCT on October 10, 2021, when he would have clocked the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Justice Garba took the oath of office on July 7, 2021, as the Chief Judge of the FCT.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ahuraka Isah on Monday, explained that his appointment is for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Justice Garba has voluntarily retired as the Chief Judge of the FCT to take up his new appointment.

Born on October 10, 1956, Justice Garba hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was called to bar in 1984 just as he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

Justice Garba, who went into legal practice for three years after NYSC programme, was appointed Magistrate in the FCT in 1989, served as the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court until he was appointed a judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.

It would be recalled that Justice M. A. Ope-Agbe, who was the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute from April 2000 to April 2003 was appointed from the High Court Bench, just as the late Justice O. Olatawura and Justice A. O. Obaseki came from the Supreme Court to head the Institute from 1991 to 1995 and from 1995 to March 2000 respectively.

