Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of late former Information Minister and NAFDAC boss, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been murdered by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the medical doctor was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening, September 28.

Late Chike Akunyili had just attended a meeting of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where he spoke glowingly of his late wife who was a member and was on his way home when he was killed by the gunmen.

A source said: “I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association. He was there with his son, Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big SUV. God have mercy!”

Details soon…

