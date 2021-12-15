From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ‘peculiar allowance’ for the Nigeria Police Force, increasing the policeman’s take-home pay by 20 percent, as part of the federal government’s reformation plans for the force.

The pay increase is to take effect in January 2022.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the week’s virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the Minister, Council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to six percent, and as well, the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Also approved by FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Dingyadi, said the approval is in consonance of President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

The Minister said that the sum of N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel.

Dingyadi, however said that the payment would kickoff after the Auditor General of Federation must have scrutinized it.

He also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for personal between GradeLlevels one to Grade Levels 14.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said although the pay rise has not been captured in the 2022 Appropriations Bill, a Supplementary Budget could be raised and sent to the National Assembly for passage and implementation will be backdated to January 2022 after passage.

