Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3.1 billion for the end to end automation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed made the disclosure at the end of the 14th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmed who briefed alongside her colleagues Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said the funds will be sourced solely by the concessionaires who will be in charge of the project for 20 years

She said government is targeting $176 billion revenue generation from the project.

The Council also approved the sum of N13.122 billion for the upgrade of safe towers in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt airports.

Sirika said analogue systems in the airports are to be upgraded to digital just as weather reports will now be transmitted instantly as against the current hourly current practice.

Fashola said council also gave two approvals for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji road in Kebbi state for two approvals.

He said the first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometers between and 2019 at N1. 145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometers which was approved also at N10.589billion.

Details later…