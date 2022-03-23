From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari on Wednesday, approved a total of N92,123,175,305.77 for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The approval came 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the entire sum would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport, over a period of 12 months.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Recall President Buhari, had while inaugurating the new terminal building at the MMAI in Lagos on Tuesday, instructed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to source funding for the second runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, when asked by State House Correspondents how government hopes to raise funding for the project, Sirika said the administration would use same pattern it had used to raise funding for all of its other projects across sectors to deliver the runway in 12 months.

Details later…

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .