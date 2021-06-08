From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A mysterious fire has engulfed the Federal Secretariat complex along Okpanam Road in Asaba, Delta State capital.

At the moment, the raging inferno seems to have overwhelmed the fire fighting machinery stationed at the complex.

Even the state fire service is not up to the task of putting out the fire.

But our correspondent learnt that a reinforcement is being mobilised from the fire service at Asaba Airport to help contain the situation.

The cause of the fire which reportedly started at the early hours of Tuesday is yet to be established.

The secretariat complex houses most annex offices of Federal ministries, departments and agencies in the state.