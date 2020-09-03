Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has adjusted the curfew time to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, from 10pm till 4am to 12 midnight till 4am.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu announced the adjustment at a media briefing on Thursday.

He however said that those on essential services are exempted from the curfew hours.

“We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:01 hours tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad,” he said.

Details later…