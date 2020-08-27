Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday announced September 5th, as the date for the full resumption of international flights in the country.

Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the announcement Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the country is pushing ahead with the implementation of the principle of reciprocity against the nationals of some countries that are imposing stringent traveling conditions on Nigerian citizens on the bases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nuhu said a comprehensive list of the affected countries will be released to the public alongside the COVID-19 protocols.

Details later…