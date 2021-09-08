From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Its official, erstwhile Acting Chief Medical Director, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi Anambra State, Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja has been confirmed as the substantive Chief Medical Director.

Ugboaja was appointed Acting CMD NAUTH on January 26, 2021 following the expiration of the tenure of its former CMD, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe.

Prior to his appointment, Ugboaja was formerly the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of NAUTH and also Director of Clinical Services.

He came top in the selection process for a new CMD which included written exams, oral interviews, administrative and academic output held months ago in Abuja.

Before now, there have been heightened tension and expectations for his confirmation.

