From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday released an official gazette declaring bandits groups in the country as terrorists.

The development was sequel to a ruling of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court which declared proscribed bandit groups as terrorists.

Specifically, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in his ruling held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism.

The ruling declaring bandits terrorists followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The motion was moved by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mohammed Abubakar.

FG had in an affidavit it filed in support of the motion, told the court that intelligence reports affirmed that the bandit groups masterminded several killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the north-east, north-central and other parts of the country.