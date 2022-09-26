National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed the Vice Chancellors, Pro-Chancellors, and other stakeholders to facilitate immediate reopening of University campuses, perhaps, in line with the judgement of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in a letter to the VCs and Pro-Chancellors, asked them to ensure the campuses are reopened and normal academic and non-activities in the campuses.

NUC Director of Finance and Accounts, Sam Onazi, who signed the letter on behalf of the NUC boss, asked the VCs to ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures, and also restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses.

Recall that ASUU had been on strike since February 14th, 2022, to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Several meetings between ASUU and the Federal Government have ended in a deadlock.

More details later