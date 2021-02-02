By Chinenye Anuforo

The Federal Government has extended the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by 8 weeks, with a new deadline of April 6, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director Public Affairs​​​,

Nigerian Communications Commission and ​​​Mr. Kayode Adegoke​​, Head, Corporate Communications, ​Nigeria Identity Management Commission.

According to the statement, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held February 1, 2021 announced the extension.

Pantami explained the extension is to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.

It was reported that a total of 56.18 million NINs had been collected by the mobile network operators. Each NIN is usually tied to an average of 3 to 4 SIMs and this infers that the current figure accounts for a significant portion of the existing SIMs. This number of NINs collected represents a significant increase when compared with the 47.8 million reported by the Technical Committee on January 18, 2021.

Furthermore, over 1060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by NIMC across the country, while Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have opened hundreds of centres and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centres across states of the country. “This is in line with the policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance security and make the process of obtaining NINs easier for Nigerians”, Pantami said.

The CEOs of the Telcos and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Organisation of Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo commended the Minister for his stellar leadership and commitment to the rapid development of the sector.

The Minister reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

It would be recalled that the February 4, 2020 was the initial date of the commencement of the National NIN-SIM Registration Policy.

The FG applauded all Nigerians and persons of other nationalities for their understanding, cooperation and for enthusiastically participating in the exercise.

The Minister also commended the efforts of NIMC, NCC, MNOs and all other relevant government and private sector organisations for their unflinching support towards the success of the exercise just as he encouraged citizens to take advantage of the extension to fully participate in the process.

He also implored applicants to follow the safety guidelines at all the NIN enrolment centers and ensure compliance with the booking system in place. “This protocol is in line with the Executive Order on COVID-19 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 27th of January 2021, in keeping with the provisions of the Quarantine Act 2004″, he said.

The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister and attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Others include the MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Globacom.

Reacting to the news of the extension, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy for the extension.

He said, ” We are excited about it. At least it shows the Minister is now listening to us unlike before. In fact, it a very good development. Although, we wanted June 30, 2021 but still is okay. I think people will now have more time to register and by the end of the deadline, I know many subscribers must have keyed in.”

Ogunbanjo also commended the NCC for also collaborating with his group saying the Commission has been very supportive.

He urged the subscribers to make good use of the extension period by ensuring they link their SIM and register for the NIN as well.