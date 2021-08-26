The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has summoned the presenters of Sun Rise Daily, a breakfast show on Channels Television over some recent interviews perceived to be critical of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by human rights’ activist and former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, on his Twitter handle.

Odinkalu had tweeted: ”There is confirmation that @nbcgovng has summoned the presenters of @sunrisedailynow for this morning.”

The summon by the NBC may not be unconnected to the utterances made by some guests brought to the programme on Wednesday.

They included the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and a former Nigerian Navy officer, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd.).