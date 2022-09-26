The Federal Government has withdrawn its circular which ordered vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and governing councils to re-open federal universities.

Earlier reportes said that a circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 was addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities ordering them to re-open universities.

But in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission withdrew the order.