From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government insisted in Abuja, yesterday, that there was no massacre at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

To prove the authenticity of any killing at the tollgate at Lekki tollgate, in Lagos, when some Nigerians protested against police brutality, government has asked any affected family to come forward with details.

Minister of Information, National Orientation and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said these at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

In response to demands for his resignation, on ‘phantom massacre’ at the tollgate, the minister said: “There have been clamour for my resignation since the day I resumed this office, so, I take it in my stride.”

