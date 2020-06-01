Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Effective Tuesday, the Federal Government on Monday announced that the nationwide curfew remains in place but with a new timing of 10pm—4am.

It has also approved the full opening of financial sector – normal working hours for banks.

It has approved restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church and mosque services only), to be based on State Governments protocols.

It also said hotels are now free to operate but within the protocol guidelines released.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Sani Aliyu said this at the daily briefing of the task force.

The chairman of the PTF and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recommendations of the PTF.

He said: "After considering all factors mentioned above, the PTF submitted its recommendations and the President has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

Based on the overall assessment, including available data on the public health considerations and resultant economic impacts, the PTF is of the opinion that Nigeria is ready to allow SCIENCE and DATA determine her cautious advancement into the second phase of the eased lockdown for a period of four (4) weeks.

i. Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19;

ii. Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

iii. Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities;

iv. Sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include:

a) Ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

b) Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and Protocols agreed by State Governments

c) Managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission;

d) Ban on inter-state travels except for movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services;

e) Mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

f) Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places;

g) Extensive temperature checks in public places;

h) Maintaining 2 metres between people in public places;

i) Strengthening infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities;

j) Isolation of vulnerable populations (elderly and those with underlying health conditions)

k) Massive information and education campaigns.​

v. Deepening of collaborative efforts with the community leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions, etc;

vi. Continuous mobilisation of State governments to take up greater role in the implementation of the guidelines and advisories provided by the PTF;

vii. Continued provision of support by the NCDC to States through guidelines to shape decision-making in responding to high burden LGAs and Wards; and

viii. Easing the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of Phase One of the Eased Lockdown.

22.​Ladies and gentlemen, this is still a fight for life and our advancement to phase two does not mean that COVID-19 has ended. It is still potent and highly wasteful of human lives. I implore all Nigerians and corporate citizens to take responsibility and play the expected role.