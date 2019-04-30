The Federal government has secured the release of Zainab Aliyu, the lady arrested and held in Saudi Arabia over alleged possession of illicit drugs.

Aliyu has been in the news when it emerged that a cabal operating at Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, smuggled some substances suspected to be banned drugs into her luggage while she was on her way to Saudi Arabia with her parents to perform lesser Hadji.

Her arrested and detention have so far sparked outrage with many calling on the Federal government to intervene and save the innocent lady from execution by the Saud Arabian authorities.

In a release, an unnamed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affair said through the intervention of the Federal government, Aliyu’s innocence in the saga had been established.

He also disclosed that a second Nigerian, Ibrahim Abubakar, who was also involved in a similar circumstance would be released to the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.