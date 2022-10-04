From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Federal Government has presented a certificate of registration to the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) on Tuesday.

CONUA is the splinter group of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The group has opposed the union’s on-going strike which began on February 14 and has been battling to gain recognition from FG since 2017.

The minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige presented the certificate and a copy of the trade Union act to the group at his office in Abuja.

More details to follow….