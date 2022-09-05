The Federal Government has suspended the proposed excise duty on telecommunication services.

The suspension was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector in Abuja.

According to the minister, the telecommunications sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

The Federal Government through the Budget Office of the Federation had earlier revealed that it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

However, Pantami has maintained that he is against the implementation of this tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.

Details shortly…