From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has suspended indefinitely, the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed the suspension in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

The suspension of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria is coming few days after the microblogging and social networking service deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on the civil war.

Mohammed however stated that the persistent use of Twitter for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence was responsible for the suspension.

The Minister further said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.