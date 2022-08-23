The Federal Government said it has signed an agreement with the United States for the repatriation of the sum of $23 million, being assets allegedly looted by by past leaders of Nigeria, including late General Sani Abacha.

It was learnt that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, while the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, signed for the United States government.

The AGF, in his speech shortly before signing the agreement, said the recovered assets, which were made possible with the cooperation of the governments of United States and United Kingdom would be used in the infrastructural development of the country.

According to him, efforts were being intensified for the recovery and repatriation of more of the looted assets.

Details soon