By Joe Apu

Nigeria has been delisted from the Final Round of this year’s Basketball African League, BAL by FIBA Africa with immediate effect.

The basketball ruling body in a letter dated January 14, 2022, signed by the Secretary General, Alphonse Bile and addressed to the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida stated that Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers cannot participate in this year’s Final Round.

Reason for FIBA Africa’s sanction according to a document available to Daily SunSports is that Nigeria did not conclude its League.

More details coming…..