Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN), has finally secured the release of veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, from custody of the Department of State Services(DSS), headquarters in Abuja.

The guild said Agu, was released on Tuesday. This much was contained in a statement on the AGN’s official Instagram page titled, ‘Chiwetalu Agu released to Actors Guild Of Nigeria.’

The statement signed by the Director of Communication for the guild Monalisa Chinda, read, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today.

It said “The elated veteran actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

