An early morning fire has destroyed the Apongbon bridge , the main access route into Lagos Island.

Many shops located under the bridge were destroyed in the fire outbreak at Apongbon market on Lagos Island.



The fire, which broke out on Wednesday morning, has caused a gridlock on the Eko Bridge.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be determined as of the time of filing this report.

However, the federal and Lagos fire services are at the scene of the incident, trying to put out the fire.

In a tweet via its Twitter handle, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced that the fire outbreak has resulted in the slow movement of motorists and advised that they use alternative routes.

It tweeted: “There’s currently fire incidence underneath Eko Bridge which has resulted to slow movement of motorists.

“Motorists who are yet to connect Eko Bridge are advised to use alternative routes such as Third-Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

“Emergency Responding Agencies like Fire Service, LASEMA, LASTMA are all on ground.”