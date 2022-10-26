There was confusion in the premises of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as an early morning fire on Wednesday engulfed the headquarters of WAEC in Yaba destroying part of the buidling.

According to reports, several people are still trapped in the building as the fire rages.

The cause of the fire which started at about 6.50 am, was yet to be ascertained as of 7.15 am. The fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building as those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

It was gathered that men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responder are presently at the scene tomput out the raging fire.

Details later…