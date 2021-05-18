From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A fire outbreak has occurred in Maiduguri Government House on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at about 3pm at one of the powerhouses where generators providing electricity for the entire Government House was situated.

Some personnel told Daily Sun on condition of anonymity the fire started from the generator about 400 metres to Gov Babagana Zulum’s office, shortly after a technical staff refilled its tank with petrol.

The fire was put off shortly by combine efforts of the staff and fire service unit of the house.

The Government House in Maiduguri has the official residence and office of the governor, residences of the security aides and junior staff, other offices Including department of press and media affairs among others.

Maiduguri has been without electricity supply from the national grid since late January following incessant Boko Haram attacks on power trans.ission facilities