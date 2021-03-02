From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There has been a fire outbreak at the Army headquarters in Abuja. The fire which started at about 10:30 in the morning was said to have affected the second floor which also houses the office of the Chief Of Army Staff.

Sources attributed the fire to electrical surge as fire fighters from the Nigerian Army and all the other services are battling to put out the fire.

All officers, soldiers and civilian staffs at the army headquarters have been evacuated and asked to remain outside until the situation is brought under control.

Details later