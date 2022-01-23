From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A late afternoon inferno has razed a storey building housing lock-up shops along Ngwa road by Emejiaka Street Aba, Abia State.

Reports say the fire which started around 3 pm on Saturday from a clothing shop destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

It was gathered that while the inferno was raging, some residents of adjourning buildings who felt the fire might spread to their buildings, started packing out their household belongings, while others scampered for safety.

Residents resorted to self-help by using buckets to get water from where they could to attempt putting the fire off, as firefighters were nowhere to be found.

The boss of Abia Fire Service could not be immediately reached on the incident.