From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

First aircraft have landed on the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state. The aircraft are are owned by Air Peace.

The first one marked 5N-BUJ landed at exactly 2:25pm while the second one landed at about 2:45pm.

That was the inaugural flight on the new airport.

Full details later…