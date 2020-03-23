Fred Eze, Abuja

The former MD of the PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, died in the early hours of Monday morning from the novel coronavirus, Daily Sun has learnt.

He is the first casualty of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC):

“The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy

“Our thoughts are with his family.”

Achimugu is said to have arrived in Nigeria from the UK two weeks ago. He reportedly started showing symptoms of the disease on Tuesday.

His family are said to have reported to the NCDC soon after, with the health authorities coming to the house to take a blood sample.

They never got back to the family, Daily Sun has learnt.

As of Sunday afternoon, the former PPMC MD was coughing profusely, and the NCDC was called to inquire about his results.

The result was positive.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital at Gwagwalada, FCT.

Achimugu died at 2 am Monday morning.

His family are currently under quarantine in their house.

The NCDC will handle the burial, Daily Sun has learnt.