BY MOSES AKAIGWE, Lagos and ALOYSIUS ATTAH, Onitsha

Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister and prominent member of the Zikist Movement, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi is dead.

An official statement released this morning by the family signed by Ezeana Tagbo Amechi said the Octogenarian died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Until his death, Chief Amechi, who hailed from Amihe village in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was a Nationalist and the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement.

The statement reads: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and Country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your prayers”

Chief Amechi’ last major public outing was his leading the delegation of some Igbo leaders who visited President Buhari in Aso Rock to plead for the release of the detained IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.