From Paul Orude, Bauchi

There was panic in Bauchi Sate as a riot broke out at the Bauchi Correctional Service, injuring five in mates and two officials.

When our correspondent visited the aarea, security was beefed up as vehicular and traffic movement around the area were restricted as the roads leading to the Centre were barricaded by security personnel at the time of filing this report.

Although the details of the attempted riot was sketchy at the time of sending this report, our correspondent gathered from a reliable source that authorities of the Centre were proactive in quelling it to forestall a repeat of the recent jail break Imo State, the biggest in the history of Nigeria where 1800 inmates escaped.

It was learnt that a riot had broken in the Centre in the afternoon.

The spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, confirmed the incident to re media.

A am said the State Police Command however sent a reinforcement to prevent a jailbreak in Bauchi metropolis, the state capital.

The spokesman debunked rumours that sporadic gunshots were heard, noting that the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.

“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”