From John Adams, Minna

Armed Bandits numbering about 20, and suspected to be among those fleeing the ongoing Military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states, on Sunday afternoon invaded Iburo community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state in search of food stuff and other valuables.

The Bandits said to be riding on motorcycles, arrived the community at about 1:00pm and shot into the air to scare the people as they move from house to house, asking the people to bring out whatever food stuff that was available.

According to a source close to the community, the bandits came with their own sacks to pack the food stuff and other items they had looted from shops in the community.

A middle age man who refused to cooperate with the bandits was shot on the leg and is currently receiving treatment at Zumba hospital.

Although our source said the bandits only came with the sole aim of looking for food stuff, they however abducted two women to be used as cooks for them in their hideout.

According to him, the bandits who were looking exhausted and emaciated, told the people on their arrival in the village that they have not come to kill or kidnap them but that whoever refuses to cooperate with them will be killed.

“They told us to give them any food stuff that was available, and that they were not here to kill us but anybody who refused to cooperate will have himself to blame.

“The Boy they shot was actually trying to tell them that he has nothing to give them and they asked him if he doesn’t eat in his house. It was at the point of the argument that they shot him, but we thank God they did not kill him”, he said.

It could be recalled that Iburo community has being an epic center of bandits attacks in recent time. Only two weeks ago, a number of bandits were neutralized by the state Joint Security TaskForce and about 16 motorcycles and weapons were recovered from them.

However, in what looks like a reprisal attack, the bandits invaded the community three days later and killed about ten villagers and injured several others.

In another development, the Joint Security TaskForce has arrested two top Informants to bandits in the area on Sunday.

A source close to the community gave the popular names of those arrested after weeks of keeping eyes on their activities to include Audu na Mallam and Dan Buga.

They were picked up after several complained about their activities in the community and extravagance lifestyles in the community.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the state command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached to confirm the latest attack on the community and the arrest of the two informants.

