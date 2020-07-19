From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has contracted coronavirus disease otherwise known as COVID-19.

Onyeama disclosed the development on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

Onyeama said he tested positive after his fourth test came out yesterday, following a throat irritation.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” Onyeama said.