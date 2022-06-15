From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former Abia state Correspondent of Sun Newspapers, Mr. Chuks Onuoha has been abducted in Umuahia by gunmen. He was abducted in his house at Umuhu, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

Information had it that Onuoha, with members of his family had hardly finished their meal around 8pm on Tuesday, when the kidnappers broke into their living room and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The abductors later Wednesday morning, contacted his family members and made demand of N10m ransom.

Onuoha’s wife confirmed the development when contacted on phone and appealed to the abductors to release her husband unconditionally for the sake of their young children.

