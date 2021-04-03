From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former acting governor of Delta State, Mr. Sam Obi has died.

He passed away at the early hours of Saturday in Asaba, the state capital.

His death is coming few days after the passing of female founding member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Shola Williams.

Sam Obi became acting governor in 2010 when the Appeal Court, Benin, nullified the election of former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and ordered a re-run.

Prior to assuming the office of acting governor, Mr. Obi was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, following the impeachment of the former Speaker, Martin Okonta.

Obi represented Ika North-East constituency at the House till 2015 when he did not seek re-election after two consecutive terms.

At the inception of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, Obi was appointed Special Adviser, a position that was not renewed in 2019 after Okowa’s re-election for second tenure.

A pastor and founder of Oracle of God Ministries, Obi hailed from Ute-Okpu in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Although details of his death are still sketchy, multiple sources who confirmed the sad news, said Obi had been battling undisclosed ailment.

He was last seen at a public function on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at the annual lecture of Maris Trust Council which held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.