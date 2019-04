Mamman Nasir, a justice, former President of Court of Appeal and Galadiman Katsina, died Saturday afternoon after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina, Daily Trust reports.

Secretary of Katsina Emirate Council Bello Ifo said the deceased’s funeral prayer is slated for 4.30pm at his palace in Malumfashi.

Until his death, Nasir was the District head of Malumfashi.