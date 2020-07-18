Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, 54, is dead.

Garuba, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was speaker between 2007 and 2009, reportedly died in Abuja in the early hours of yesterday, July 18 after a brief undisclosed illness.

The ex-lawmaker, a former member of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), was born in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on August 23,1965.

He attended Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi between 1978 and 1983 before proceeding to the famous Edo College, Benin for his Higher School Certificate, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State for his law degree 1989 and was called to the bar in 1990.

Garuba, the Oshioze of Auchi Kingdom, was removed as speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly by members of the then Action Congress to pave way for Mr. Bright Omokhodion who defected to the AC from the PDP.

A devout Muslim, the former lawmaker is survived by a wife and three children.