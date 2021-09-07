From John Adams, Minna

Former Chairman of Niger Tornadoes and Board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mallam Suleiman. David has died

Late Suleiman David died at a private hospital in Lagos on Tuesday Morning after he lost battle with a heart related illness.

The Late former Tornadoes Boss retired from the state civil service as a director in the ministry of Commerce and Tourism three years ago after a successful 35 years of service.

Until his death on Tuesday, the late former NFF board member was a staff of the world bank assisted Youth Empowerment Support Programme (YES-UP) in Niger state.

Sympathizers, friends, football family in the state have continued to troop to the house of the late David located at the low cost estate, Tunga Minna, the Niger state as the body is being awaited from Lagos.

The late Suleiman David is married with children and grand children. The family is yet to announce the burial arrangements.