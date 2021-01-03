BY GABRIEL DIKE

Former University of Lagos Vice-chancellor, Professor Ibidapo Obe, has died of alleged complications arising from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former UNILAG VC was said to have died on Sunday, 3rd January 3, 2020.

Daily Sun learnt that Prof. Ibidapo-Obe, who retired from the services of UNILAG in 2019 after clocking 70 years, died in a Lagos hospital.

Ibidapo-Obe was born on July 5, 1945 and hailed from Ile-Ife, Osun State. He was appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos in 2000 and served two terms (2000-2007) and succeeded Prof. Jelili Omotola.

He was a professor of Systems Engineering, served as head of Engineering Analysis Unit (1991-1995), pioneer Managing Director of UNILAG Consult. Authored many books and supervised several Masters and Ph.D students.

Prof. Ibidapo-Obe attended Lagos African Church Primary School, Ebute Metta (1955-1965) and Obokun High School/Ilesa Grammar School 1962-1966).

He bagged BSc in Mathematics (First Class) in 1971, Masters of Mathematics in 1973 and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) in 1976.

He was former President, Academy of Science, Fellow of the Academy of Science and Fellow of the Academy of Science for the Developing World.

Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch, Dr. Dele Ashiru, described his death as a great loss, stating “it is a loss not only to UNILAG, Nigerian University System (NUS) and Nigeria at large.

Ashiru said: “He was one of the best scholar in his field. One of the best university administrator. The university mourn his death.