Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead.

It was learnt that the respected filmmaker breathed her last on Monday at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

In a terse confirmation that the respected and influential filmmaker breathed her last, Obi Emelonye, the producer of Last Flight to Abuja said: “Thank you and good night dada Peace,” in a short tribute to her on the social media network, Facebook.

