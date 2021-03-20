From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Suspected Fulani militia on Saturday morning attacked the convoy of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in Tyo-mu community along Gboko Road in Makurdi, the state capital.
At the time of this report, the Governor who had just escaped the attack by the whiskers is about to brief newsmen at the Government House.
Details shortly
ICHEOKU says that is exactly what happens when you dare challenge the Fulani nation of one. The governor failed to remain resolute in the face off with Bauchi State governor, a known Fulani irredentist. Now, the Fulani foot soldiers are seeking to avenge the confrontation which he had with their clan’s man. But has the governor reported the attack to Governor Nyesome Wike, the Fulani apologist in Rivers State’s governor’s house. So sad.