WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is resuming academic activities on November 11, 2019.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. Godfrey Bajki on Wednesday evening, the university’s Senate arrived at the decision to resume on November 11 after a series of meetings where issues were elaborately discussed. The meeting was concluded on Wednesday, October 30, 2109.

The PRO said the authorities also disclosed that a new Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academics (DVC) had been appointed.

The new appointee is a professor of Geology, Professor Sola Ojo. Prof. Abayomi Fasina, remains Deputy Vice-chancellor (Administration).

FUOYE was on September 11 closed down indefinitely due to a bloody students’ protest which resulted in the killing of two students of the school, Okonufua Joseph and Kehinde Dada on September 10, by security officials who allegedly shot at the students for being allegedly violent during the protest.

Students had protested against incessant blackout in the communities surrounding the twin FUOYE campuses.