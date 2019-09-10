WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), has shut down the university indefinitely to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the school.

The management has also proscribed the Students’ Union Government indefinitely.

A statement signed by the management and released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday night, said: “Rising from an emergency management meeting of this day where the management discussed and reviewed the foregoing unruly behaviour of the students which consequently led the escalating crisis resulting in the destruction of vehicles and burning of a police van etc, the university management resolved among others, as follows:

1. That the university is shut down indefinitely with immediate effect.

2. Students are therefore ordered to vacate the university premises on or before on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019.

3. The students union is hereby proscribed indefinitely.

.4. That we made bold to say that the students on campus in the university hostels have been having regular supply of power at designated time and supported by solar power system, and couldn’t have been part of that protest and that the university is not answerable to the issues or main cause of the protest which is epileptic power supply by the BEDC.

“That further details will be made known in due chase “