Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, are currently protesting and blocking the gates to the institution at the Oye campus, paralysing academic activities.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Kayode Shoremekun says that students who have refused to pay the school fees and who have been barred from taking the forthcoming examinations may be behind the protests. He also said students may be protesting the delayed completion the main library abandoned by his predecessor.

Shoremekun said that while serious efforts have been made to improve on school facilities, protocols which have to be followed as demanded by the Ministry or Education have slowed down the process of putting some facilities, particularly the abandoned main library, in proper shape.

He assured that the library will be in place by May and hinted that management is engaging the students representative in dialogue to end the crisis.

He, however, warned that students who fail to pay fees will not be allowed to take the coming exams.