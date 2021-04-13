The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has announced professor Nnenna Oti as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Her selection follows a thorough screening of 7 candidates listed for the position.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the selection of the new VC, Chairman Governing Council of FUTO, professor John Offem said 29 applicants indicated their interest while 7 seven were finally shortlisted.

According to Offem, the new VC scored 75.5 ahead of her closest rival, professor Ikechukwu Dozie who scored 69.7.