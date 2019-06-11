Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, erstwhile House Majority Leader in the 8th National Assembly, has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th.

Gbajabiamila is an APC lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency in the 360-member ‘Green Chamber’.

He was declared winner at about 6:18pm by the Clhief Clerk of the National Assembly with 281 votes; his nearest rival, Hon. Umar Bago, garnering 76 votes. One vote was invalid. In all, 358 members-elect voted.

Gbajabiamila will shortly take the oath of office and be sworn-in as Speaker.

