Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Speaker House of Reprentatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has arrived Maiduguri Borno State capital for a day visit

Gbajabiamila who came with 10 members of the house including principal officers, said they were in the state on fact-finding mission to have comprehensive statistics of displaced persons and security challenge in the state.

The speaker visited the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi. He is expected to visit a few Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.